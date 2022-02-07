KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-139.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.67M (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KREF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.