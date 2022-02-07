Azenta Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAzenta, Inc. (AZTA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-83.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.43M (-45.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZTA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.