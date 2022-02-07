Cryptocurrency exchange FTX to give out bitcoin to winners of Super Bowl contest
Feb. 07, 2022 1:01 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)VYGVFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Digital asset exchange FTX will be giving away bitcoin (BTC-USD) to winners of its Super Bowl contest, an FTX representative told Blockworks .
- The initiative comes at a time when crypto marketing, especially with sports and celebrities, has accelerated more broadly in the past year as FTX, Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) among other digital asset firms, try to expand brand awareness.
- With respect to the contest, “if the spot airs at 9:45 [p.m.] ET, they will give away 9.45 BTC to four people,” the FTX representative explained to Blockworks.
- To be eligible to win, one must retweet the pinned entry post on FTX's Twitter account between the time the ad runs and midnight ET. The Super Bowl will begin on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD +6.5%) is flirting with $44K per token in a rally that started this past weekend.
- Recall in mid-December, FTX agreed to pay the Golden State Warriors $10M for global rights.