Centene Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:04 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+110.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.52B (+15% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.