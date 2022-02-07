Carrier Global Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:06 PM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.82B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CARR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.