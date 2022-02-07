Masco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:07 PM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.