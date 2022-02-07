AGCO Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:07 PM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.05B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.