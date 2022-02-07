Fiserv Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:08 PM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.24B (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FISV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.