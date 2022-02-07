S&P Global Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:09 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.12 (+15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPGI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.