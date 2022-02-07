Grifols extends losses as JPMorgan points to downside risk to consensus
Feb. 07, 2022 1:11 PM ETGrifols, S.A. (GRFS), GIKLY, GIFLFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- There could be a downside to the consensus revenue and margins of Grifols (GRFS -4.0%) (OTCPK:GIKLY) (OTCPK:GIFLF), JPMorgan analyst James D Gordon warned, issuing the firm’s earnings preview for the Spanish plasma maker on Monday.
- After the comments, Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) ADRs have recorded the biggest intraday loss in more than two months in the U.S., and in the Madrid stock exchange, the company shares recovered from a sharp selloff in morning hours to end ~2% lower.
- Even as medical procedures postponed during the pandemic are set to make a comeback, the number of people donating blood each month fell by 10% at the end of 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing data from the American Red Cross.
- Grifols (GRFS) management agrees. Announcing its 300th plasma donor center in the U.S., the company said in November that donations through the first few months of 2021 fell 11% from the past year when the decline had already approached 20%.
