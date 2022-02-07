Spotify shares slip on reports of rival offer for Joe Rogan's podcast

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares slipped by almost 2%, Monday, following the latest goings on with podcaster Joe Rogan, including a surprise $100 million offer for Rogan to bring his program to a different platform.

On Monday, Rumble SPAC CF Acquisition V (NASDAQ:CFVI) Chief Executive Chris Pavlovski posted a letter offering Rogan a four-year, $100 million contract to move his Joe Rogan Experience podcast from Spotify (SPOT) to Rumble. If Rumble (CFVI) rings a bell, that's because it is the company that reached a platforming deal with Truth Social, the social media company being launched by former President Donald Trump, which is schedule to be up and running on Feb. 21.

In his letter, Pavlovski said that he was offering Rogan "100 million reasons to make the world a better place" with the opportunity to bring any and all of his programs to Rumble (CFVI).

"We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation," Pavlovski said, adding that Rogan would face "no censorship" at Rumble (CFVI).

Rogan has come under fire of late since musician Neil Young asked Spotify (SPOT) to pull his songs from its streaming music service due to some of Rogan's comments about Covid-19. Over the weekend, Rogan asked Spotify (SPOT) to pull 71 episodes of his show in which he used racial slurs.

Spotify (SPOT) CEO Daniel Ek said he doesn't support Rogan's use of racially insensitive language, but that believes "silencing Joe" isn't the solution to the matter.