CNH Industrial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:12 PM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.98B (-6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNHI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.