Gartner Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:13 PM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 (+52.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.