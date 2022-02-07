Haemonetics FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:13 PM ETHaemonetics Corporation (HAE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $265.4M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.