Warner Bros. sued by partner over 'Matrix' film's HBO Max release

Feb. 07, 2022

"The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening - Red Carpet

Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Warner Bros. (T -0.6%) has been hit with a lawsuit from production partner Village Roadshow Entertainment over the streaming treatment of poorly performing sequel The Matrix Resurrections.
  • Village Roadshow is alleging breach of contract in Warner's decision to release the film to HBO Max at the same time it was put into theaters.
  • The film opened Dec. 22 in 3,552 domestic theaters, but was also available online - and its theatrical opening weekend drew $10.75 million, and it only pulled $37.2 million domestically.
  • That's a far cry from the earning power of the original Matrix trilogy: 1999's The Matrix went on to gross $172.1 million domestically and $467.2 million worldwide; The Matrix Reloaded grossed $281.6 million at home and $460.3 million worldwide; and The Matrix Revolutions logged $139.3 million domestically and $288 million worldwide.
  • The $10 million opening wasn't atypical for a 2021 Warner release, though, after the studio pledged in late 2020 that all of its 2021 slate would be released day-and-date to HBO Max.
  • The lawsuit also charges Warner with moving the movie's release earlier (into 2021 from 2022) for a "desperately needed" boost to HBO Max subscribers, a change that would "decimate" box-office revenue and deprive Village Roadshow of economic upside.
  • Warner Bros. parent WarnerMedia is headed for a spin-off from AT&T as it readies a merger with Discovery (DISCA -1.1%).
