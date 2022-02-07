TransDigm Group FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:16 PM ETTransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.17 (+60.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.