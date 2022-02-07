NuStar Energy (NS -6.1%) plunges after Wells Fargo downgraded units to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $17 price target, citing valuation as well as prospects for muted growth and modest free cash flow after distribution.

"We expect NuStar's capital allocation priority will be towards reducing leverage for the next few years," analyst Michael Blum wrote, meaning the stock "could lag behind peers with better balance sheets and FCF generation as it relates to capital return."

Blum said NuStar's Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $169M was below the $176M market consensus, primarily due to lower storage contributions, while FCF/unit of $0.23 was below his $0.36 estimate due mostly to the EBITDA variance and higher interest expense.

Noting that all three publicly-trading preferred shares have or will soon shift from fixed-to-floating rates, The Fortune Teller is bullish on NuStar in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.