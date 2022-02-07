Sysco FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:17 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+311.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.88B (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.