Jacobs Engineering FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:18 PM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.63B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, J has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.