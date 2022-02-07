Aramark FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 1:19 PM ETAramark (ARMK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+171.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.79B (+38.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARMK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.