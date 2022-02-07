Fed speculation is like when LeBron James went to the Heat, analyst Jim Paulsen says
Feb. 07, 2022 1:21 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Well-known Wall Street analyst James Paulsen compared the current hype over the Federal Reserve's hawkish turn to the seven-ring promise NBA great LeBron James made when he left his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 for the Miami Heat, arguing that the central bank's eventual policy moves will likely come far short of the bluster leading up to its action.
- "James said the Heat would win 'not one, not two ... but seven titles.' The Heat won only two titles with [its] superstars, and let’s hope the Fed falls short of expectations this year as well," the chief investment strategist of the Leuthold Group said in a research document released Monday.
- Paulsen contended that markets often make dramatic moves ahead of major Fed policy changes, anticipating a more aggressive program than actually ends up happening. He reported that, historically, this can create a supportive Wall of Worry that actually provides an eventual tailwind for the market.
- Paulsen added that this could be the case in the current circumstances, given the large number of rate hikes some analysts are now projecting for 2022.
- "Fed tightening is surely here -- and will likely be a part of the economic fabric until the next recession. Indeed, policy tightening will eventually end this expansion ... However, sometimes the apprehension associated with Fed action is worse than its actual bite," he said.
- Given these dynamics, Paulsen and his team see the markets holding up "surprisingly well" in the face of a Fed tightening. Instead, he thinks the real danger might sit down the line when worries about the monetary policy have diminished.
- As part of this, the Leuthold chief investment strategist asserted that "a greater risk may exist for stock investors" when the recent "intense Fed worries alleviate and people become more complacent."
