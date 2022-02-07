Atmos Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAtmos Energy Corporation (ATO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ATO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's stock rose +0.74% on Nov. 11, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Nov. 10 post market. The company posted mixed results and raised dividend by nearly 9%.