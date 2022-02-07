Google faces new €2.1 billion suit in Sweden over shopping results
Feb. 07, 2022
- Google (GOOG -2.2%, GOOGL -2.1%) is facing a new lawsuit overseas over its search results, as Sweden's PriceRunner is seeking €2.1 billion from the tech giant.
- That comes after Google lost an appeal against a 2017 fine of €2.42 billion over its use of its own price comparison service.
- Mikael Lindahl, CEO of comparison-service PriceRunner, says "They are still abusing the market to a very high extent and haven't changed basically anything."
- He's bracing for a years-long fight over whether Google's changes cost it profits in the UK since 2008, along with profits lost in Sweden and Denmark since 2013.
- For its part, Google says "The changes we made to shopping ads back in 2017 are working successfully ... PriceRunner chose not to use shopping ads on Google, so may not have seen the same successes that others have."
- Among the many suits it's fighting, Google is also charged by U.S. states with misleading publishers and advertisers about how its ad auctions worked.