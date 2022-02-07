Crescent Point Energy (CPG -1.7%) looking to sell some of its assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan, potentially fetching C$500M (US$394M), Reuters reports.

Crescent is said to be offering the assets, which combined produced ~10.5K boe/day in Q4, for sale in three separate packages.

The company has been seeking sales of non-core assets since it took over Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets in a C$900M deal in February 2021.

Crescent Point Energy shares have more than doubled in the past year, including a 24% YTD gain.