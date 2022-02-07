Crescent Point Energy eyes sale of some oil and gas assets - Reuters

Feb. 07, 2022 1:28 PM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Pumpjack Silhouette on the Great Plains in Alberta

ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Crescent Point Energy (CPG -1.7%) looking to sell some of its assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan, potentially fetching C$500M (US$394M), Reuters reports.

Crescent is said to be offering the assets, which combined produced ~10.5K boe/day in Q4, for sale in three separate packages.

The company has been seeking sales of non-core assets since it took over Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets in a C$900M deal in February 2021.

Crescent Point Energy shares have more than doubled in the past year, including a 24% YTD gain.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.