Houston outages drive refinery shares higher

Feb. 07, 2022 1:42 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)SPY, DK, PSX, PBF, MPCBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments

Oil Refinery

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

  • Flaring at Valero's (NYSE:VLO) Houston refinery sent columns of smoke across the city Monday morning, as safety conditions required burning excess material at the plant.
  • Valero said operating conditions were impacted by third-party power outages along the Houston Ship channel.
  • Starting Friday, storm-related power outages shut down operations at Marathon's (NYSE:MPC) Galveston Bay refinery and Valero's Texas City refinery.
  • With oil product inventories near record lows, and operational challenges in Houston, refinery stocks are trading higher today; PBF (NYSE:PBF), Phillips (NYSE:PSX), and Delek (NYSE:DK) all trading up 1-6% with the S&P 500 index trading ~flat.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.