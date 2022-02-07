Houston outages drive refinery shares higher
- Flaring at Valero's (NYSE:VLO) Houston refinery sent columns of smoke across the city Monday morning, as safety conditions required burning excess material at the plant.
- Valero said operating conditions were impacted by third-party power outages along the Houston Ship channel.
- Starting Friday, storm-related power outages shut down operations at Marathon's (NYSE:MPC) Galveston Bay refinery and Valero's Texas City refinery.
- With oil product inventories near record lows, and operational challenges in Houston, refinery stocks are trading higher today; PBF (NYSE:PBF), Phillips (NYSE:PSX), and Delek (NYSE:DK) all trading up 1-6% with the S&P 500 index trading ~flat.