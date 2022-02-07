Cigna cut at RBC Capital to Sector Perform

  • Cigna (CI +2.0%) was downgraded by RBC Capital to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $235, down from $304.
  • RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix said the company's Q4 earnings beat estimates and its 2022 outlook is "achievable", but the stock traded down after the results on expectation for persistent medical cost pressure in 2022, as well as the absence of Medicare Advantage and IFP membership growth in spite of its recent geographic expansions.
  • Cigna had reported Q4 results on Feb. 3 beating analysts' estimates. But CFO Brian Evanko said on the earnings call that, "In specific to stop-loss, we assume the pressure experienced in the fourth quarter will persist in 2022, and we will take appropriate future pricing action as this book of business renews throughout the year."
  • Hendrix added that he sees a "longer road to multiple expansion" for Cigna shares.
