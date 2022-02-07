Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares surged on Monday as reports swirled that the company could be acquired, with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nike (NYSE:NKE) and a host of other companies looking at acquiring the fitness technology company.

On Friday, it reported that Amazon (AMZN) has met with advisors to discuss buying Peloton (PTON).

Should a deal come to fruition, it would lead to many benefits for the tech giant, including benefits for its Prime subscription service, investment firm Truist said.

Truist analyst Youssef Squali said an acquisition of Peloton would "dramatically" improve the value proposition for both Prime and Peloton, while "making it extremely hard for fitness competitors to follow suit."

Nike (NKE) has also met with advisors, according to the Financial Times. In a note to clients, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was a favorite to purchase Peloton, saying it could help the company's Fitness+ service and Apple Watch business.

Peloton (PTON) shares surged nearly 20% on Monday, recently changing hands at $29.34. More than 77 million shares had changed hands shortly after 1:30 p.m. EST, more than three times the average daily volume.

Peloton is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close of trading on Tuesday, though it reported preliminary results last month.

Seeking Alpha contributor Denis Buivolov (among others) has been bullish on the company in part due to rumors of a takeover by the likes of Amazon, Nike or Apple.