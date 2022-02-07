Will surging oil prices push BP's Q4 earnings and stock price higher?
Feb. 07, 2022 2:07 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (compared to $0.03 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.56B (-26.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Quick look at company provided Q4 outlook during Q3 earnings:
- Recently, BP formed a strategic partnership with Oman's government to support potential development of multiple gigawatt renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in the country by 2030.
- Led by higher oil and gas prices, analysts and markets are awaiting BP to follow Shell in raising distributions to shareholders amid improving cash flows.
- The company is currently trading at Forward Dividend Yield of ~4% with a Forward Dividend rate of $1.31.
- Shell reported its Q4 results wherein it turned gas into buybacks.
- Quick look at the company's annual cash flow in past few years:
- SA Contributor Binary Tree Analytics with a Buy rating recently said that the stock is a switch from growth to value and has a 30% return opportunity.
- YTD, the stock has gained 23.5% and is currently trading close to its 52-week high; Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy while SA Author Rating also indicates Buy.