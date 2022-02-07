With 14% gain so far today, Adagio is one of the better performing biotechs of 2022
Feb. 07, 2022 1:57 PM ETAdagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI +13.4%) so far in 2022 is managing to do something most of its peers haven't been able to -- increase in value.
- With its double-digit gain today, shares are up ~24% year to date.
- Adagio has benefitted in large part so far this year thanks to ADG20, its monoclonal antibody against COVID-19. The candidate is in phase 2/3.
- However, the stock is down significantly since it had its IPO in August. At the time, shares were priced at $17. In early afternoon trading, shares were $9.41.