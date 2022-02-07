Astra Space drops after launch scrubbed right before liftoff (update)
Feb. 07, 2022 2:10 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Update 3:15pm: Update to show launch canceled for today.
- Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) fell 6.9% after a rocket launch with four satellites onboard was scrubbed right before it was supposed to lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- The launch was scrubbed for today, according to a livestream of the launch. The launch is for NASA's ELaNa 41 Mission.
- There's a "minor" telemetry issue that needs to be fixed, according to the livestream.
- Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration told Astra Space the agency was expected to issue a launch license by February 4.
- Crucially, the new launch license is expected to make it easier for Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) to launch at a higher frequency out of more launch sites in the United States.