Qatar government explores refinancing $10B in debt - Bloomberg
Feb. 07, 2022 2:12 PM ETiShares Trust - iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The government of Qatar has started talks with international banks to look into refinancing more than $10B in debt that matures next year, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The early talks focus on a potential syndicated loan or bond sale, the people told Bloomberg. No final decision has been made. Qatar's government may decide to refinance part of the debt or even none of the debt as the country has financial flexibility, they said. Qatar is one of the largest exporters of liquefied natural gas in the world and has ~$11B in debt due 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
- Syndicated loan volumes in the Gulf region hit $113.5B in 2021, according to Bloomberg data, as both corporate and sovereign issuers raised capital during a period of low interest rates.
- iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) rises 0.6% in midafternoon trading New York time.
