Facebook parent Meta drops another 5%; down 30% in three sessions

Feb. 07, 2022

Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is legging down again, -4.7% after a small move lower Friday - bringing its post-earnings slide to nearly $100/share, a 30%-plus drop.
  • Today's move is enough to make it the biggest loser in big tech today, as Alphabet is down just 1.8% - and Amazon.com is still moving higher after its double-digit Friday rally. (See a five-day comparison with big tech here.)
  • It's a three-session losing streak for Meta, adding up to a $279 billion equity wipeout over that span.
  • Volume is still elevated, already past 2.5 times normal passthrough of 24.7 million shares.
  • In company news today, discussion is ramping up over a possibility the company disclosed in its annual report last week: that failing a new agreement on a transatlantic data transfer framework, Meta might have to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe.
  • Meta says it has no desire to pull out of the continent but that it's dependent on data transfers between the European Union and the United States.
  • The company was far and away the biggest decliner of last week among large Communications stocks after logging the biggest-ever single-day wipeout of equity value.
