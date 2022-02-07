Southern Co. (SO -1.1%) slides after receiving two sell-side analyst downgrades, as Bank of America cuts shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $71 price target and Wells Fargo lowers the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $72 PT.

BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith cited a "disappointing" update on the Vogtle nuclear project which shows the company falling behind guidance from the Q3 earnings call, with an acceleration of progress now needed to reach May fuel load, which the analyst said may mean the fuel load "will be delayed or more work will have to be re-sequenced to take place during fuel load which adds risk of erroneous work."

Dumoulin-Smith sees 5%-7% EPS growth largely achievable as management executes on nuclear efforts in the meantime, but the Georgia rate case forthcoming presents an overhang.

Also, Wells Fargo's Neil Kalton downgraded following what he said is a recent outperformance that has shares trading in line with peers on his 2022 and 2023 earnings estimates.

Southern's Georgia Power subsidiary also disclosed in its latest integrated resource plan that it plans to shutter all but two of its coal-fired units by 2028.