Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) share soared 18% after agreeing to $2.9B sale to Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC). Frontier shares rose 4.2%.

Under the terms of the deal, Spirit (SAVE) equity holders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier (ULCC) plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own, according to a statement. The transaction represents a 19% premium to Spirit's closing price on Friday. Including debt, the deal is valued at $6.6B.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, including the completion of a regulatory review. Frontier and Spirit expect to deliver annual run-rate operating synergies of $500M.

The key question surrounding the deal is will it be able to receive U.S. regulatory approval especially under a Biden administration that has pushed for more regulatory scrutiny of corporate takeovers, including blocking Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned purchase of Aerojet (NYSE:AJRD) late last month.

Spirit Airlines CEO Edward Christie said Monday that its recently signed deal to combine with Frontier Airlines (ULCC) is "not a regular airline merger."

"This is a completely different thing, where you've got two low-cost leaders getting together to figure out ways to drive more growth," the head of Spirit (SAVE) told CNBC.

Spirit and Frontier began talking about a potential deal "in earnest" towards the latter part of last year, Christie said in the CNBC interview.

"This is the type of transaction the administration should in fact support," Frontier Chairman Bill Franke said in the same interview. "Even at the end of the day, even on combination these two airlines will control less than 10% of the market. It's not an overpowering event and it takes place inside a market where 80% of the airline markets are controlled by four other airlines."