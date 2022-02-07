Bayer taps GlaxoSmithKline executive to lead oncology unit

Feb. 07, 2022 2:49 PM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFGSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

  • The German drugmaker, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF), has appointed Christine Roth as the new head of the Oncology Strategic Business Unit, a part of its pharma division, effective March 01.
  • Formerly the senior vice president, global oncology therapy at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Roth will replace Bayer’s outgoing head of its oncology unit, Robert LaCaze.
  • The company’s oncology product portfolio is led by Nexavar, Xofigo, and Stivarga. However, in 2020, the leading revenue generator among them, Nexavar, brought only €639M in sales with ~10% YoY decline on a reported basis.
  • In the first nine months of 2021, its sales decline further worsened to ~28% YoY. However, prostate cancer therapy, Nubeqa, recorded significant sales gains in the U.S. driven by high volumes.
  • Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYZF) leading revenue contributors to the pharma segment, blood thinner Xarelto, and the eye treatment Eylea are facing near-term patent expiry.
