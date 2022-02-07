Vaalco Energy (EGY +3%) is on the move after saying it successfully completed the Etame 8H-ST development well offshore Gabon and that it produced 7,550 bbl/day during Q4, up 62% over the same period a year earlier.

Vaalco said the sidetrack well targeted existing Gamba hydrocarbons in the Etame field that were not previously been produced by prior wells and is the first well of its 2021-22 drilling campaign.

The company said it plans to drill four wells as part of the drilling campaign at a total estimated cost of $117M-$143M gross, or $74M-$91M net to its 63.6% participating interest.

Vaalco said Q4 production and full-year 2021 output of 7,120 bbl/day came in above the midpoint of guidance.

Vaalco was one of last week's best performing energy stocks with a 24% gain, and shares have soared 61% YTD.