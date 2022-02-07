Iris Energy stock jumps as bitcoin production grows 1% in January

Feb. 07, 2022 3:07 PM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock gains more than 16% as its January bitcoin production of 126 increased by 1%. Note that bitcoin (BTC-USD +6.8%) is surging above $44K per token intra-day.
  • The company's operating revenue of $5.0M in January dropped from $6.2M in December.
  • Operating hashrate rose 18% to 804 petahash/second in January.
  • Additionally, construction is ahead of schedule at Mackenzie, with commissioning for the first nine megawatts now anticipated in early Q2, the company said.
  • For corporate updates, Iris (IREN) executed a 600MW agreement with AEP Texas for a new data center site on its 300+ acre freehold land in the renewables heavy Panhandle region of Texas. The new site is expected to increase the Company’s power capacity from 165MW (4.7 EH/s) to 765MW.
  • Meanwhile, its Canal Flats project achieved monthly average operating hashrate of 804 PH/s in January, an 8% increase from the prior month, driven by the installation of new hardware to replace existing lower efficiency hardware, the company noted.
  • Previously, (Jan. 11) Iris Energy's hashrate climbed 14% in December.
