Gray Television to acquire Telemundo Atlanta

Feb. 07, 2022 3:11 PM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) reached an agreement with Capital Media Group - dba Telemundo Atlanta - to acquire WKTB-CD, which broadcasts Spanish and Korean broadcast networks, including Telemundo.
  • The purchase also includes sister company Surge Digital Media, a full-service, boutique digital agency.
  • Capital Media co-owners Susan Sim Oh and Coline Sim are expected to join GTN at the closing.
  • Coline will oversee the station’s operations, while Susan will assume a new role guiding strategy, multi-platform operations, and expansion across the nation for Gray’s Telemundo Station Group.
  • Once the deal closes, GTN will own Telemundo affiliates in 12 markets, including the largest affiliate in eastern US, as well as 7 markets in Texas.
    • The companies anticipate closing the transaction in the next few months.
    • GTN entered the Atlanta media market just a few weeks ago with its acquisition of CBS46 and PeachtreeTV as part of its Meredith transaction.
