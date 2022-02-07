Qiagen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $535.47M (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QGEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.