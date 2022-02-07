Inspire Medical Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.6M (+64.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.