Varex Imaging Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETVarex Imaging Corporation (VREX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.27M (+17.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VREX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.