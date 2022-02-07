Enphase Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 3:34 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $399.62M (+50.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENPH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Roth Capital reiterated Enphase Energy Buy rating and $270 price target, seeing current weak levels as a strong entry point ahead of the company's quarterly earnings release.
- "Enphase Stock: Down 60% From Its Highs, It's Now In The Buy Zone," writes Seeking Alpha author JR Research at Buy rating.
- Wall Street analysts also give a Buy Rating to ENPH while Seeking Alpha Quant rating flags a Neutral on the stock.
- The recent reports show President Biden will extend Section 201 tariffs on imported solar cells and panels for another four years, but loosen some restrictions on importing supplies from Asia as a concession to the renewable energy industry.
- Also Read: Enphase Energy reported increased battery system deployments in Pennsylvania.