Repsol looking to sell Duvernay

Feb. 07, 2022 3:34 PM ETTRMLF, USO, REPYYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) is considering selling 170k acres in the Duverney, in a deal that could fetch C$750m, according to sources at Reuters.
  • Repsol also owns upstream assets in the Greater Edson and Chauvin Basins in Alberta; total Canadian production is ~58kb/d, or ~10% of Repsol's global upstream volumes.
  • The Company acquired a sprawling global upstream business with its Talisman acquisition in 2015, and has since committed to reducing its footprint from 25 to 14 countries.
  • Given improvement in Canadian energy fundamentals, Repsol should have no trouble finding buyers (NYSEARCA:USO); perhaps we will get commentary from neighboring operator Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) when they report earnings early next month.
