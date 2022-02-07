Why did Alibaba shares fall Monday? Signs that SoftBank might sell some of its stake
Feb. 07, 2022 3:44 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares fell early Monday, and remained down by more than 5% on heavy trading volume amid the possibility that SoftBank could be looking to unload some of its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant.
- On Friday, Alibaba (BABA) registered 1 billion new American depository shares [ADS] with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each ADS is equal to eight ordinary shares of Alibaba (BABA) stock. Citi analyst Alicia Yap said in a research report that Alibaba's (BABA) plans may indicate that SoftBank could be on the brink of selling off at least a portion of its Alibaba (BABA) holdings.
- SoftBank currently owns almost 5.4 billion ordinary shares of Alibaba (BABA) stock, or approximately 24% of Alibaba (BABA).
- The last year has been a rough one for Alibaba (BABA) shareholders, as the company's share have fallen by 56% during a time when the Beijing government has pressured many of China's leading tech companies over issues such as anti-trust concerns and how consumers' data is protected.
- Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee last week cut his price target on Alibaba's (BABA) on the the grounds that the company recently completed a challenging business quarter.