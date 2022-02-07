Despite recent gains, these three biotechs still have upside potential in 2022 - Credit Suisse

  • Credit Suisse argues that BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN +0.8%), United Therapeutics (UTHR -1.0%), and Insmed Incorporated (INSM +1.6%) still carry further upside opportunities in 2022, despite their recent outperformance.
  • While the biotech industry has witnessed a selloff in the past three months, BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) has added 5%, and United (NASDAQ:UTHR) has traded flat, as shown in this graph.
  • However, the upcoming commercial prospects “set the stage” for both stocks in 2022, the analysts led by Tiago Fauth argued in a note on Friday.
  • According to them, BioMarin (BMRN) is focused on the commercial rollout of the achondroplasia therapy Voxzogo while United (UTHR) concentrates on the sales of Tyvaso, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
  • “While both stocks have outperformed the XBI over the past 3 months, we see further upside from potentially better than expected sales and other near-term catalysts that may be underappreciated,” the analysts wrote with Outperform ratings on the stocks. They point to a potential approval of BioMarin’s (BMRN) Hemophilia gene therapy Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec).
  • As for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), the stock has roughly traded in line with SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) as of late, the analysts observe. However, a timeline update on the upcoming data readouts with Q4 earnings should lead to an attractive catalyst path, the team notes, citing, among others, a potential rebound in Arikayce sales and a possible mid-stage data read for TPIP within the next two quarters.
  • TPIP, also called Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, is set to undergo a Phase 2a trial in PAH patients, Insmed (INSM) announced in its Q3 earnings release for 2021 last October.
