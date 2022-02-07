Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition falls on report TRUTH Social platform delayed

Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) pared earlier gains and is now negative as traders circulated a report from Friday that Trump's social media platform is being delayed until the end of March.

Trump Media and Technology CEO Devin Nunes announced on Thursday that TRUTH Social will officially launch at the end of March, according to a Washington Examiner report from Friday. TRUTH Social was originally scheduled to start on Feb. 21.

"It's very difficult," Nunes said during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax, according to the Washington Examiner report. "We cannot use any of the Big Tech companies. We've seen what has happened to other small startup companies. And when Amazon decides they don't like them, they cut them off."

Trump Media & Technology in December announced that former Representative Nunes (R-CA) would retire and take the role of chief executive officer of Trump's social media platform in January.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) saw a massive rally in wake of news that it will take Trump's new media company public via a SPAC merger. The stock gained more than 350% when the news was announced Oct. 21. DWAC shares have gained 64% just this year.

