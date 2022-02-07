Coherus slips after JPMorgan cut price target on experimental cancer therapy

Feb. 07, 2022

  • Coherus Biosciences (CHRS -4.3%) is set to close lower after JPMorgan analyst Christopher Schott slashed his price target on the biotech to $20 from $23 per share to imply a premium of ~62% to the last close.
  • The analyst who maintains the Overweight rating on the stock has pushed the estimates for the company’s anti-PD1 antibody toripalimab and raised R&D expenses “to reflect a more challenging development path for the asset.”
  • Toripalimab, which is currently under the FDA review for advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma, “remains a key point of controversy for CHRS,” Schott argued.
  • Meanwhile, before the open, Coherus (NASDAQ:CHRS) announced a change in its board memberships with the resignation of James Healy, who will be replaced by Lee N. Newcomer, effective February 02.
  • Dr. Healy has served Coherus (CHRS) board since 2014, and he is expected to take up a consultant role to help the company with its immuno-oncology strategy.
