Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.6%) says it received the necessary commercial commitments to move forward with the permitting and construction of a renewable diesel hub in southern California.

The company says the hub will allow customers to aggregate renewable diesel batches in the Los Angeles area and move them on SFPP's pipeline system, with planned throughput capacity of 20K bbl/day.

Kinder Morgan says the hub will be the first of its kind in the U.S. to transport batches of renewable diesel by pipeline with no resulting loss of product to transmix, which is designed to enable customers to avoid the loss of the valuable California renewable tax credits.

The Southern California renewable diesel hub and the previously announced Northern California hub, which are supported by long-term customer contracts, are expected to be placed in service in Q1 2023.

