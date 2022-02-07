Axcelis Technologies GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.21, revenue of $205.68M beats by $15.64M

  • Axcelis Technologies press release (NASDAQ:ACLS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $205.68M (+68.3% Y/Y) beats by $15.64M.
  • Gross margin for the year was 43.2%, a Company record, compared to 41.8% in 2020.
  • Operating profit was $127.3 million in 2021, compared to $58.0 million in 2020, an almost 120% increase and a Company record.
  • 1Q 2022 Outlook: Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $193 million. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be approximately 43%. First quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $41 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.92.
