Axcelis Technologies GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.21, revenue of $205.68M beats by $15.64M
Feb. 07, 2022 4:03 PM ET
- Axcelis Technologies press release (NASDAQ:ACLS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $205.68M (+68.3% Y/Y) beats by $15.64M.
- Gross margin for the year was 43.2%, a Company record, compared to 41.8% in 2020.
- Operating profit was $127.3 million in 2021, compared to $58.0 million in 2020, an almost 120% increase and a Company record.
- 1Q 2022 Outlook: Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $193 million. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be approximately 43%. First quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $41 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.92.