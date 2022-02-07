Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.16, revenue of $193.3M beats by $5.3M

  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor press release (NASDAQ:AOSL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $193.3M (+21.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.3M.

  • 3Q22 Guidance:

    • Revenue is expected to be approximately $194 million, plus or minus $3 million vs. $184.4M consensus.
    • GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 35.1% plus or minus 1%.
    • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 36.0% plus or minus 1%.
    • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $41.9 million plus or minus $1 million.
    • Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $34.5 million plus or minus $1 million.
    • Interest expense is expected to be approximately $0.5 million.
    • Income tax expense is expected to be in the range of $1.2 million to $1.4 million.
