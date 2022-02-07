Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.16, revenue of $193.3M beats by $5.3M
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor press release (NASDAQ:AOSL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $193.3M (+21.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.3M.
3Q22 Guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be approximately $194 million, plus or minus $3 million vs. $184.4M consensus.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 35.1% plus or minus 1%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 36.0% plus or minus 1%.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $41.9 million plus or minus $1 million.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $34.5 million plus or minus $1 million.
- Interest expense is expected to be approximately $0.5 million.
- Income tax expense is expected to be in the range of $1.2 million to $1.4 million.